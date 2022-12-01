topStoriesenglish
Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 server down, passengers stuck in long queues

Mumbai Airport's Terminal 2 faced a technical snag resulting in long queues of passengers stuck at the airport, creating chaos and Twitter flooding with reactions from travellers.

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Terminal 2 faced a technical snag resulting in a massive crowd of passengers and chaos among travelers. The long queues of passengers resulted from check-in delays because of the technical problem with the airport's server. Soon after, Twitter was flooded with reactions from passengers complaining about the problem. It is to be noted that Terminal 2 of the CSMIA deals mostly with International flights, though domestic flights are also operated from it. Moreover, Mumbai Airport is the second biggest airport in India, handling a huge amount of passengers.

Reports suggest that the problem occurred because of damage to the optic fiber. To manage the crowd, manual passes are being issued to the passengers present at the airport, as per CISF's tweet. The statement from CSIF said, "Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well, and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued."

Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Limited (MIAL) also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the passengers in a statement."Our passengers are requested to allocate additional time for check-in and also to kindly connect with their respective airlines, owing to a temporary network interruption outside the airport due to ongoing development in the city. Our teams are present on the ground and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the airlines are addressing the issue and the inconvenience faced by the passengers stuck at Mumbai International Airport. Tweeting on the issue, Air India said, "We understand that delays are certainly uncomfortable. Our team is working diligently to minimize the inconvenience. They'll be in touch with you for further updates."

Many passengers took to Twitter to report the problem. One of the passengers tweeted, saying, "Server down at Mumbai International Airport, check-ins for all airlines impacted. Passengers waiting for baggage drop since 50 mins. All the service delayed."

