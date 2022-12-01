No boarding pass needed on THESE airports, Jyotiraditya Scindia launches DigiYatra app

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday unveiled DigiYatra, a programme that allows air travellers to enter the airport in the nation's capital using facial recognition technology. With DigiYatra, airport check-in will be paperless, and at various checkpoints, including security checkpoint areas, passenger data can be automatically processed based on facial recognition technology. DigiYatra is being introduced on Thursday at Bangalore and Varanasi airports in addition to Delhi.

For availing of the service, a passenger has to register their details on the DigiYatra app using Aadhaar-based validation and a self-image capture. In the next step, the boarding pass has to be scanned, and the credentials are shared with the airport.

At the airport e-gate, the passenger has first to scan the bar-coded boarding pass, and the facial recognition system installed at the e-gate will validate the passenger's identity and travel document. Once this process is done, the passenger can enter the airport through the e-gate.

The passenger will have to follow the normal procedure to clear the security and board the aircraft. The beta version of the DigiYatra app was launched by DIAL on August 15. Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital. It is also the country's largest airport.

DigiYatra is based on facial recognition technology and will make the boarding process faster and more seamless. Further, DigiYatra will ensure enhanced security at the airport as the passenger data is validated with the airlines departure control system, and only designated passengers can enter the terminal.

Digi Yatra Foundation, a not-for-profit company, is the nodal body for DigiYatra. The foundation's shareholders are Airport Authority of India (AAI), Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (HIAL), and Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL).

