'Not your SERVANT...' IndiGo cabin crew tells passenger on Istanbul-Delhi flight, wins Internet: WATCH Viral Video

An in-flight video of a cabin crew member getting into an argument with a passenger has taken the internet by storm. The video is reported to be from an IndiGo plane operating a Turkey-India flight under a codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines on December 16, 2022. The video is shared on Twitter and has garnered a lot of eyeballs, with social media users giving unilateral support to the cabin crew member for getting back at the passenger. The flight was coming from Istanbul to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

As seen in the video, an IndiGo member, initially sitting in the aisle to serve food to passengers is getting into a heated debate with a passenger sitting in the aisle seat. The cabin crew can be heard saying, "I am not your servant". As per the initial reports, the altercation occurred over the pre-booked in-flight meal.

Tempers soaring even mid-air: "I am not your servant"



An @IndiGo6E crew and a passenger on an Istanbul flight to Delhi (a route which is being expanded soon with bigger planes in alliance with @TurkishAirlines ) on 16th December : pic.twitter.com/ZgaYcJ7vGv — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) December 21, 2022

Sanjiv Kapoor, Jet Airways CEO and an aviation enthusiast commented on the issue backing the airline crew member. "As I had said earlier, crew are human too. It must have taken a lot to get her to breaking point. Over the years I have seen crew slapped and abused on board flights, called "servant" and worse. Hope she is fine despite the pressure she must be under," he said.

The Twitter account that uploaded the video also shared IndiGo's initial response in the matter. "We are aware of the incident that took place on flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16, 2022. The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers traveling via a codeshare connection.

IndiGo is cognizant of the needs of its customers and it is our constant endeavor to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to our customers. We are looking into the incident and would like to assure that customers' comfort has always been our top priority," said IndiGo in a statement.

Several Twitter users are coming in support of the flight attendant, asking the India's largest airline to support the female crew member on the issue.