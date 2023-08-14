Shocking Video: Pilot Ejects Moment Before MiG-23 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Apartment Complex

In a terrifying incident captured on video during the Michigan Air Show in the United States, a pilot and crew member safely ejected from a Soviet-era MiG-23 fighter jet moments before the plane crashed in the parking lot. The pilot escaped serious injury when they ejected from a vintage jet on Sunday, officials said. The MiG-23 demonstration plane crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show shortly after 4 pm, the Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement.

The Soviet fighter plane crashed into a parking lot and struck unoccupied vehicles at a nearby apartment complex in Belleville, about 30 miles (48.2 kilometers) west of Detroit. No injuries were reported on the ground at the apartments or the air show hosted by the Yankee Air Museum in Belleville.

Video of plane crashing at the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show and pilots parachuting. Hoping everyone is ok. #thunderovermichigan pic.twitter.com/RtAAjw7OVV — Dan Phillips (@danphillips46) August 13, 2023

The pilot and “backseater” crew member did not appear to have significant injuries but were transported to an area hospital, the authority said. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the agency will investigate with the National Transportation Safety Board.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, we have a situation that requires us to stop the show," the event's Facebook page read. "Please make your way into your vehicles and calmly make your way out of the airfield."

The MiG-23 is a soviet era plane, designed by the Mikoyan-Gurevich design bureau in the 1970s. The plane was in service with Air Force of countries like India and Russia till 1985. The plane crashed was most likely a private unit.