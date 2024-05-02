Singapore Airlines Pay Rs 2 Lakh Compensation To Indian Couple for Business Class Seat Malfunction

Singapore Airlines has recently been ordered to compensate an Indian couple with over Rs 2 lakh due to the 'mental agony' they experienced during a flight. Ravi Gupta, a police chief from Telangana, and his wife Anjali Gupta were traveling from Hyderabad to Australia via Singapore when they encountered a problem with their business class seats.

Despite paying Rs 66,750 each for business class seats, the couple found that the automatic recline function was not operational. This forced them to recline their seats manually, leading to discomfort throughout the five-hour journey. According to media reports, the couple felt like they were treated as economy-class passengers despite paying for a premium experience. Hence, the couple refused the airline's initial offer of 10,000 flyer miles points each and decided to take legal action against Singapore Airlines.

Their case was heard in a Hyderabad court, which ruled in their favour. The court ordered Singapore Airlines to reimburse Rs 48,750 each to the couple, along with 12% interest from May 23, 2023, until the settlement was reached. Additionally, the airline was directed to compensate the couple with Rs 1 lakh each for mental agony and physical discomfort, as well as Rs 10,000 to cover the expenses related to the complaint.



A similar case happened last year with some other Airlines where a man was not allowed to board a connecting flight even though he had a round-trip ticket. In response to this, the Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission asked the airlines to pay Rs 6 lakh to the man as compensation for mental harassment and litigation expenses.