Vistara To Shift Flight Ops At Bengaluru International Airport To New Terminal 2 From March 26

Tata Group and Singapore Airlines-owned Vistara Airlines have announced the commencement of flight operations from Terminal 2 of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport from March 26. With this announcement, the full-service carrier became the third airline to shift its operations to T2, following the lead of Star Air which began its operations on January 15, 2023, and Air Asia, which commenced operations on February 15, 2023. With these, Terminal 2 of the airport will have operations of a total of three carriers.

The flights from Vistara will connect Bengaluru with multiple cities across India. The list of cities includes Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Mumbai, and Dehradun. The airline's step comes amid the news of the carrier's merger with Tata Group owned Air India. Furthermore, rumours suggest Air India is also planning on launching flight operations from the Terminal 2 of the Bengaluru International Airport.

Also read: Plane With Baby Onboard Hangs By Parachute Before Crashing In Brazil, Video Goes Viral

The Bengaluru airport's Terminal 2 was inaugurated in November of last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It costs about Rs 5,000 crore to construct.

BIAL officials claim that T2 gives passengers a "walk in the garden" experience as they move through 10,000 square metres of green walls, hanging gardens, and outdoor gardens created using local technology. It also pays homage to Bengaluru's nickname, "Garden City". T2 is a 2.5 lakh sqm facility on the northeastern edge of terminal 1 that can accommodate 25 million people yearly.

Meanwhile, Vistara is also working on the expansion of its flight network in India. The airline also began operations from Goa's Manohar International Airport. Before that, the airline announced to begin Mumbai-Mauritius Flight on March 26. This city was added to the airline's network as the 12th international destination. Prior to that, the airline announced the commencement of flight operations from Mumbai to Dammam and Colombo.