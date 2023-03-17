Plane With Baby Onboard Hangs By Parachute Before Crashing In Brazil, Video Goes Viral

A video of a small plane floating in the air hanging from a parachute is gaining a lot of attention on the internet. As per reports, the plane had six people onboard, along with a three-year-old child and a newborn. The incident occurred in Brazil, and the plane landed safely, keeping the occupants safe after the pilot used the parachute to slow down the plane's descent during an emergency landing. The viral video shows the plane employing a Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) to achieve the feat.

The small plane in the video is a single-engine Cirrus SR22, which reportedly suffered an engine failure. The incident occurred shortly after the aircraft began its flight from the Pampulha Airport in Belo Horizonte, in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, around 11:30 am on March 11.

The video posted on the social media platform starts with showing a plane hanging from a parachute descending into the forest. During this emergency landing, the plane hits the ground during the free fall and can be seen bouncing off the land on impact. Furthermore, it is easy to notice that the aircraft's wing folded upon contact with the ground.

Furthermore, the six-person crew is seen close in photos taken at the accident site, and the American-built plane is largely intact with both of its doors open. According to Aeroin, first responders tried to reach the passengers by helicopter but were unable to land, so they had to meet the group on foot.

New York Post quotes Minas Gerais Military Fire Department saying, "The entire crew was conscious, oriented and without apparent injuries." According to Air Data News, the aircraft, which was built in 2022, belongs to Bradesco Leasing e Arrendamento Mercantil but was flown by Volare Equipamentos Aéreos.

The parachute system that saved the plane was deployed once the pilot noticed that the plane has reached the minimum altitude after the engine failure. The deployment was the 122nd save, with 249 people escaping emergencies utilising the method, according to the Cirrus Pilots website.