Cloudy sky all day today the mood of winter is gone in the west bengal

Domain: 
Bengali
Section: 
Kolkata
English Title: 
Cloudy sky all day today the mood of winter is gone in the west bengal
Home Title: 

Weather Update | আজ সারাদিন মেঘলা আকাশ, রাজ্যে শীতের আমেজ উধাও | Zee 24 Ghanta

IsYouTube: 
No
YT Code: 
https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/ZEE_24_GHANTA/211224_DIGITAL_AYANDA_WEATHER.mp4/index.m3u8
Image: 
Cloudy sky all day today the mood of winter is gone in the west bengal
Tags: 
Weather update
Zee 24 Ghanta
Duration: 
PT3M10S
Mobile Title: 
Weather Update | আজ সারাদিন মেঘলা আকাশ, রাজ্যে শীতের আমেজ উধাও | Zee 24 Ghanta
Facebook Instant Video Article: 
Yes