Aamrapali Dubey-Khesari Lal Yadav up the hotness quotient in 'Laga Ke Vaseline' song- Watch

Aamrapali Dubey joined forces with superstar Khesari Lal Yadav in a special song which is set to make it to top chartbuster lists. 

Pic Courtesy: YouTube Still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri top actors Khesari Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey's latest track 'Laga Ke Vaseline' from the film 'Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna 3' is out and it is a foot-tapping track as expected. The song has been released in an audio format with visuals from the original track. 

Aamrapali shared the details on her Instagram account. She wrote: Aa gaya mera gaana @khesari_yadav @prashantnishant please do watch on #enter10music

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aa gaya mera gaana  @khesari_yadav @prashantnishant please do watch on #enter10music

A post shared by Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

Aamrapali Dubey joined forces with superstar Khesari Lal Yadav in a special song which is set to make it to top chartbuster lists. 

The song has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh. The lyrics are penned by Yadav Raj. Both Aamrapali and Khesari's dance moves will leave their fans impressed. 

Aamrapali has worked with almost all the top-rated actors and directors in the Bhojpuri industry. She is also hailed as the highest-paid actress of the movie business in Bhojpuri. Her on-screen chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is adored by the masses. 

Meanwhile, superstar Khesari Lal Yadav was recently seen in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 13'. His upcoming film 'Mehendi Lagaake Rakhna 3' is directed by Rajnish Mishra. 

 

Aamrapali Dubey Khesari Lal Yadav Laga Ke Vaseline Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna 3 bhojpuri videos Bhojpuri songs
