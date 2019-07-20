Aamrapali Dubey shares the second poster of Lallu Ki Laila-See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey shares the second poster of her blockbuster film Lallu Ki Laila starring Dinesh Lal Yadav.The film also stars Yamini Singh and is slated to release on the occasion of Independence Day, that is August 15, 2019.

Sharing the poster, Dubey wrote, "So happy to share the second look of Lallu Ki Laila with you guys."

Aamrapali forayed into the showbiz industry as a Bhojpuri actress in the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani' back in 2014. Over a span of five years, Aamrapali has become one of the leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema and worked with all the A-listers.

Coming back to 'Lallu ki Laila', the film is produced by Ratnakar Kumar with Susheel Singh and Prakash Jais as co-producers. It is directed by Sushil Kumar Upadhyay and the film's script is written by Sanjay Rai.

The on-screen pairing of Nirahua and Aamrapali is much-liked by the audience and we are sure their fans are pretty excited for the release. The duo shares a great bond off-screen as well.