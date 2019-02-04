हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ritesh Pandey

Bhojpuri actor Ritesh Pandey unveils Holi song titled Galiya Par Abiriya — Watch

File photo

New Delhi: Apart from being a subtle genius of his acting skills, Bhojpuri actor Ritesh Pandey is also known for his crooning skill. He has several superhit tracks to his credit. This time, the actor has released a song on Holi, which is titled Galiya Par Abiriya.

The song has been launched on the official Youtube channel of Wave Music. It has so far been viewed by over 2.50 lakh viewers.

Check out the song below: 

The lyrics have been penned down by Akhilesh Kashyap while the music has been given by Ashish Verma. 

Only recently, Ritesh had sung 'Gori Tori Chunari Ba Lal Lal Re' with Antar Singh Priyanka and the video was watched over 4.04 crore times on YouTube. In fact, the song video became one of the most loved creations of Ritesh in recent times.

The lyrics of 'Gori Tori Chunari' were penned down by Pyare Lal Kavi and Vimlesh Upadhyay. Ashish Verma was the music director while Aryan Dev was the video director of the song.

Ritesh has several films in his kitty. He will next be seen in 'Majnua' with Akshara Singh. He also has 'Thanedaar' alongside Amrapali Dubey. His other projects include 'Raja Rajkumar', 'Rani Weds Raja', 'Yara Teri Yaari', 'Kisme Kitna Hai Dum', 'Karm Yudh', 'Sujangadh' among others. 

