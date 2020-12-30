हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri singer Akshara Singh collaborates with rapper Badshah, check pics

 The actress took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, posting pictures with Badshah. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/singhakshara

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress-singer Akshara Singh has collaborated with Bollywood singer-rapper Badshah for an upcoming venture. The actress took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, posting pictures with the singer.

Captioning the post, Akshara wrote, “Coming soon. With the gem of a person @badboyshah #superexcited.” The video has apparently been shot in Chandigarh. 

Check out Akshara’s post:

 

The popular actress recently dropped her new song ‘Mere Babu Ek Promise Karo Na’. She has crooned as well as featured in the video. The song has already garnered more than 70 thousand views on YouTube.

 

Akshara is a known Bhojpuri actress and has established herself in the regional music industry too. Her song ‘Idhar Aane ka Nahi Hai’ released in 2020 has more than 4 million views on YouTube.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the actress had demanded ‘justice’ for the late actor. “I want justice for Sushant. He hailed from Bihar and I also belong to the same state. I hope the CBI investigation continues and he gets justice soon,” Akshara had said in September at an event in Ayodhya.

Tags:
Akshara SinghBadshahBhojpuri singer Akshara SinghMere Babu Ek Promise Karo Na
