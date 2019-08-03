close

Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee flaunts her 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' jacket—Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 will start from January 18, 2020. Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is a part of the show.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Rani Chatterjee is one of the most sought after actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and has come a long way since her debut film. She is a fine actress, fitness enthusiast and is wholly dedicated to her work. About two day ago, the actress was elated to share that she is a part of season 10 of famous reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', which is hosted by none other than Rohit Shetty!

And the actress, who looks excited to be on board for the show, took to Instagram again to flaunt her KKK jacket.

Sharing a boomerang video on Insta, Rani wrote, “Finally revealing my jacket of Fear Factor (Khatron Ke Khiladi)....i can't describe how happy I am. I want to thank my managers @pooja.singh3105 @hvevents.in For working so hard for me and made me to reach this height of success. #Khatrongirl #stronggirl #khatronkekhiladi #strongteam #teamwork””

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 will start from January 18, 2020.

The show was first telecast back in 2006 as Fear Factor India. It was then relaunched as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2008.

Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor have also hosted the adventure reality show besides director Rohit Shetty.

Rani ChatterjeeFear Factor - Khatron Ke Khiladi
