Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey and Nirahua’s old song ‘Dares Tohar Farji’ sets YouTube on fire

New Delhi: For Bhojpuri stars Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav’s (Nirahua) fans, it’s always a treat to watch them together. Due to the delay in the release of their new films amid coronavirus pandemic, people are watching them together in their old songs and movies. YouTube has come to the rescue. Every other day, some Bhojpuri song rocks YouTube and today, its ‘Dares Tohar Farji’ from Aamrapali and Nirahua’s first film ‘Nirahua Hindustani’.

The song tracks Aamrapali and Nirahua’s nok-jhonk. He comments on her appearance which irritates her. ‘Dares Tohar Farji’ has also been sung by Nirahua while the lyrics courtesy goes to Pyare Lal Yadav.

Watch ‘Dares Tohar Farji’ here:

Aamrapali Dubey and Nirahua are also the most adored on-screen couples. They have given the Bhojpuri industry some of the best films, including the blockbuster ‘Nirahua’ films. Their fans throng cinema halls in full numbers.

On the work front, ‘Nirahua Hindustani 3’,’ Nirahua Chalal London’, ‘Sher-E-Hindustan’, ‘Jai Veeru’, ‘Lallu Ki Laila’ and ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar’ are some of the Nirahua and Aamrapali’s latest films while ‘Aaye Hum Baarati Baarat Leke’, ‘Patna Junction’ and ‘Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3’ are some of their upcoming projects.