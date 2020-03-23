Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee is soaking up Mumbai sun during quarantine break – Pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee is utilizing her quarantine break to spend some alone time under the sun, which she usually doesn’t get owing to her busy schedule. Rani has shared glimpses of how she is spending her self-isolation period by simply relaxing in casual outfits in the garden or in her balcony. And, with every photo, she has urged people to stay safe and take care of themselves and their loved ones. Take a look at how Rani is spending her time these days.

Rani is one of the busy stars of the Bhojpuri industry and follows a tight schedule and hence, she is making the most of this quarantine break. Film and TV shoots have been stalled across India owing to coronavirus outbreak. Gyms, malls, theatres and parks have also been shut and many states have imposed a complete lockdown due to the pandemic.

Rani is over a decade old in the industry and has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri film business. On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham', her upcoming project.

She was last seen in the Rohit Shetty -hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'.