Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee's Eid look mesmerizes the internet – Check out!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee celebrated Eid with her family and friends in a close-knit ceremony on Monday. For the occasion, she chose to dress in a white and blue salwar-kameez set and she looked perfect. Rani aced her look with golden jhumkis, red lip colour, ey make-up and mehendi.

She has shared several pictures from the Eid party and it’s difficult to pick one. All her photos are being liked by her fans as she is making them go gaga over her festive look. Her fans are all hearts for Rani’s pictures. Take a look:

Rani has been spreading smiles on social media with her posts amid the coronavirus lockdown. She is constantly keeping her several fans updated about her whereabouts and at the same time giving everyone ideas on how to avoid boredom. Rani has been spending the quarantine break by working out, spending time with family and herself.

She is a big name in the Bhojpuri industry. She is one of the A-listers of the industry and has worked with some top stars, film producers and directors.

On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham', her upcoming project.