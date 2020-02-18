हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav's Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna 3 trailer trends on YouTube with over 3 million views

Actresses Sahar Afsha and Aamrapali Dubey also star in Khesari Lal Yadav's film, which is about love and heartbreak. 

Khesari Lal Yadav&#039;s Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna 3 trailer trends on YouTube with over 3 million views
Image Courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: 'Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna 3', Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's upcoming film, has set YouTube on fire as in just a few days, the video garnered over three million views (and very much counting). Actresses Sahar Afsha and Aamrapali Dubey also star in the film, which is about love and heartbreak. In the trailer, Khesari romances with Sahar. It is love at first sight for Khesari and he woos Sahar by all means and later gets successful. However, his family fixes his wedding with another girl. Will the duo be able to get back together? Well, the audience will have to wait to know more about it after the film releases. The trailer doesn't show a glimpse of Aamrapali Dubey, but trust the makers to reveal her look soon and it will be worth the wait. Isn't it?

Watch the viral trailer of Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna 3.  

Aamrapali, however, had earlier shared a still from a song picturised on her and Khesari. Thanking the producer of 'Mehendi Lagaake Rakhna 3' Prashant Nishant for the song, Aamrapali wrote, "Thank you so much my dear friend and now also a big wonderfull producer @prashantnishant for having me on the set of your upcoming and most awaited film MEHENDI LAGAAKE RAKHNA 3 for a special song opposite the very handsome superstar @khesari_yadav I wish the whole team all the very best may this film be a huge success @rajnishmishra11 @saharafsha1."

Khesari Lal Yadav was recently seen in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13'. 'Mehendi Lagaake Rakhna 3' is directed by Rajnish Mishra.

Khesari Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna 3, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna 3 trailer, Aamrapali Dubey
