Monalisa looks stunning in black— Check out pics

New Delhi: Popular film and television actress Monalisa's pictures are often taking the internet by storm. The stunner began her career by working in Bhojpuri films and has shared the screen space with almost every top actor from the industry. She made a successful transition from Bhojpuri films to mainstream Indian television and is currently seen essaying the role of Mohona in the popular show 'Nazar'.

Mona (as she is fondly referred to as by fans) is quite active on social media app Instagram and posts a new pic or video almost every day. Her latest picture has her posing in a black shirt and olive green pants. With her hair left open and minimalist makeup, Mona looks gorgeous.

Check out her pictures here:

Before 'Nazar', Mona was seen on television when she participated in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' . It was after her Bigg Boss stint that she became a household name. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss house, making it one of the major highlights of that season.