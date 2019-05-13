close

Monalisa

Monalisa performs on Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Chashni from Bharat-Watch

One of the most sought after actresses in the Bhojpuri industry Monalisa has shared a stunning video of herself on Instagram, in which she performs on a popular Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif number.

Monalisa performs on Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Chashni from Bharat-Watch

New Delhi: One of the most sought after actresses in the Bhojpuri industry Monalisa has shared a stunning video of herself on Instagram, in which she performs on a popular Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif number.

In the video, Mona can be seen recreating Salman-Katrina's new song Chashni from Bharat. The actress looks breathtaking in a black saree.

Sharing the video, Monalisa wrote, "In Love With This Beautiful Song .... #chaashni ... Being Romantic ... #goodmorning #happyhappy .... Now we 1.9m #strong #instagram #family #blessed #gratitude."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

After ruling the Bhojpuri, Monalisa made her successful transition from Bhojpuri movies to television shows. The audience has appreciated her performance in the maiden TV show 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force Mohana on-screen.

The actress was also seen as a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' after which she became a household name. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, making it one of the major highlights that season.

 
 

MonalisaChashniSalman KhanKatrina Kaif
