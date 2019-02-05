Monalisa raises the temperature in a candy pink dress—See pics

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri sizzler turned television actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is the undisputed queen of social media. She regularly updates her account and keeps her fanbase in a happy space. The actress boasts of 1.6 million followers on Instagram as of now.

Mona's recent bunch of pictures are simply hotness personified. She oozes oomph in a candy pink coloured dress with a plunging neckline. Check out her pictures.

The bong beauty is currently seen in a horror thriller show 'Nazar' where plays an evil force (daayan). The fans have widely appreciated her role and it has surely benefitted her.

The popular actress featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series.

The actress has also been a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 10. She even got married to boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show which was one of the highlights in that season.