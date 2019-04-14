close

Monalisa

Monalisa shares stunning throwback picture in a saree-See inside

Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa, who has a humungous fanbase on social media, took to share a throwback picture in saree from her first shoot of Nazar.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa, who has a humungous fanbase on social media, took to share a throwback picture in saree from her first shoot of Nazar.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Monalisa wrote, "nd That’s How #nazar started... My First Look Test... A Year Ago... Dreams Do Come True ... The best Thing That happened With Me... #happy #blessed #gratitude #livingmydreams #thankyougod 
Photographs Taken by the “multitalented” “multitasked” @atifcam."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

The ravishing actress is currently seen as a supernatural character in a tv show. Before making her TV debut with 'Nazar', Mona graced the most controversial yet popular reality shows 'Bigg Boss' 10. She became a household name after her stint in 'Bigg Boss' and also married actor Vikrant Singh Rajput in Bigg Boss house. The wedding was aired on national television and was one of the highlights of that season.

She has featured in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. It was after her Bigg Boss stint that she shot to fame and became a household name.

Tags:
MonalisanazarDaayanBigg Bossvikrant singh rajput
