Monalisa sits by the pool, sizzles in a bikini—See pic

New Delhi: Famous Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa can easily be called the queen of Instagram. She posts regularly on the photo-sharing site and boasts of having a solid fan army. Monalisa has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram—so that explains how popular she is on social media.

The actress recently shared a picture where she can be seen sitting by the pool. Flaunting her hourglass figure, Monalisa rocked a bikini like a pro!

Check out the picture:

The photo has already garnered 103,759 likes on Instagram.

After having worked with almost all the Bhojpuri A-lister actors in her movie career, Monalisa made her successful transition from Bhojpuri movies to television shows. The audience has appreciated her performance in the maiden TV show 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force Mohana on-screen.

The actress was also seen as a participant in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' after which she became a household name. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, making it one of the major highlights that season.