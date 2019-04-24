close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa sits by the pool, sizzles in a bikini—See pic

Monalisa has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram—so that explains how popular she is on social media.

Monalisa sits by the pool, sizzles in a bikini—See pic

New Delhi: Famous Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa can easily be called the queen of Instagram. She posts regularly on the photo-sharing site and boasts of having a solid fan army. Monalisa has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram—so that explains how popular she is on social media.

The actress recently shared a picture where she can be seen sitting by the pool. Flaunting her hourglass figure, Monalisa rocked a bikini like a pro!

Check out the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Summer Night Is Like A Perfection Of Thought... #waterbaby #poollove #summer

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

The photo has already garnered 103,759 likes on Instagram.

After having worked with almost all the Bhojpuri A-lister actors in her movie career, Monalisa made her successful transition from Bhojpuri movies to television shows. The audience has appreciated her performance in the maiden TV show 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force Mohana on-screen.

The actress was also seen as a participant in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' after which she became a household name. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, making it one of the major highlights that season.

 

 

 

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsmonalisa bikiniMonalisa photosbhojpuri actress
Next
Story

Monalisa's polka dot red frill dress is giving major summer vibes—See pics

Must Watch

PT2M29S

5W1H: PM have no time to visit villages in Varanasi says Priyanka Gandhi