Monalisa's red hot avatar in desi look is breaking the internet—See pics

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa is breaking the internet with her sizzling looks in desi avatar. She has a solid fan base of over 1.9 million followers who eagerly wait for her posts on social media.

Monalisa's recent bunch of photos show her in a red hot look. Her crimped hair and bold red lips are striking in the picture. Check out her photos:

The actress had had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. She has succesfully moved from films to television in a short span of time with daily soap 'Nazar'.

The star plays an evil force named Mohana in the show.

The actress is a regular in sharing her pictures and videos on Instagram.

Monalisa became a household name after her stint on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'. In fact, she married her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the house, making it a highlight of that season.