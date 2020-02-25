Rani Chatterjee starts off her day with a 'sunshine' song - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri movie industry's one of the most talented and sought after actresses, Rani Chatterjee is known for her interesting posts on social media as well. She has delivered several big hits in Bhojpuri and has many chartbuster tracks to her credit.

This morning, she shared a video post of her straight from the recording studio where she happily enjoyed the 'My heart Goes Shal la la la' track. Her video caption reads, ये खुशी गाना गाने के बाद की है एक मस्ती वाला सोंग बहुत जल्द आएगा विनय आनंद जी के साथ #loveyou #thanks #for #supporting #me"

Looks like she was recording a song with actor-singer Vijay Anand.

After completing over a decade, Rani Chatterjee has worked with almost all the A-lister actors and filmmakers in the Bhojpuri film business.

On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham'. The film started on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, September 2, 2019. She announced the movie on social media.

The Bhojpuri bombshell is these days seen in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10 as a contestant.