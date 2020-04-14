Shubho Noboborsho! Monalisa wishes fans on Poila Baisakh with a lovely pic in Bengali avatar

New Delhi: Bong beauty Monalisa has sent out her good wishes to people across the country on Bengali New Year, also called Poila Baisakh. Sharing a lovely picture of herself in a traditional Bengali sari, Monalisa wrote in Bangla, “Chaitrer Rater Sheshe, Surjo Ashe Notun beshe, Shei Surjer Notun Aalo, Muche Dik Jiboner Shob Kalo... Shubho Nabobarsho... HAPPY BENGALI NEW YEAR. (At the end of the night of Chaitra month, the sun comes in a new avatar. The new light of that sun should wipe away all the darkness in your life. Happy New Year).”

Here’s the photo Monalisa shared.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, is a well-known face in the TV and Bhojpuri industries. She has also featured in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 10’ and post that, she shifted her focus to TV from films. As of now, she stars as the prime antagonist in ‘Nazar 2’.

Monalisa is also a social media queen and she is followed by a good 3 million followers. In these difficult times of coronavirus crisis, she is spreading awareness constantly through her posts. She has urged people to stay indoors and take care of themselves and their families.