Nitish Kumar

‘They publish anything’: Nitish Kumar on speculations about him quitting as CM for Rajya Sabha seat

‘They publish anything’: Nitish Kumar on speculations about him quitting as CM for Rajya Sabha seat

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday refuted media speculations about him quitting as the Chief Minister for his election to Rajya Sabha. Reacting to intense speculations in the media, the Bihar Chief Minister said, “They publish anything, I too get surprised upon reading it.”

 

 

It may be noted that his party - Janata Dal (United) - has also rubbished speculations that Kumar could be going to the Upper House. JD(U) leader and Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha took to Twitter and said and said that Nitish Kumar 'is not going anywhere' and will continue to serve the people of Bihar.

Interestingly, Kumar had on March 30 said that his wish to go to Rajya Sabha was not fulfilled yet.

The Bihar CM made the statement when asked what would be his stand if the BJP wants him to send to the Upper House of the Parliament.

