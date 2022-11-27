'Culture is our data, and the future of fashion is fluid!' says fashion entrepreneur Swapnila Kirthan Purecha

New Delhi: Swapnila Kirthan Purecha, an entrepreneur runs a leading fashion house by the name SwapsCouture. She has gracefully aced the dichotomy of the domain of fashion and has effortlessly chosen growth and adaptability over everything else.

Talking about the importance of culture in the designing process, Swapnila Kirthan spills beans and says, “There is a saying that the more we learn about culture, the greater our understanding of the future of global consumerism in fashion. Therefore, as far as the fashion industry is concerned, the culture of a place is an integral part. In fact, fashion and culture go hand in hand. As a fashion firm, culture is our biggest data. We look at a place, its climate, its values, and then design. Then we try to locate our target audience. Additionally, what we have noticed is that comfort is a top priority in any given place and to me, that is the essence of fashion.”

As a leading fashion entrepreneur, Swapnila spearheads the sustainable fashion movement and believes that with the advent of social media and fashion influencers, sustainability has reached greater heights as now in a span of 10 seconds, you get to know how to style your white shirt with a saree, lehenga, and dress which increases the shelf life and usage of clothing.

These days the idea of conscious fashion is doing the rounds. Swapnila discussed her thoughts on it and talked about fast fashion as well.

She says, “I believe this is just the right idea doing the rounds. Simply put, conscious fashion protects the environment, stops the release of hazardous chemicals and microfibres, and minimises deforestation, global warming, and all kinds of pollution. We as designers have the responsibility to spearhead conscious fashion. Additionally, creating a new generation of fashion designers who are climate-conscious, empathetic, ethical, and yet innovative is the need of the hour!"

"On the other hand, fast fashion is a reality check for the fashion industry. I agree that is a relatively new and exploitative formula that harms the environment and causes extensive damage to labour and animals. I suggest a better alternative - ‘forever fashion’. It comes with no harm to the environment, is cost-effective, and keeps you always looking good. For example - blue jeans and a white shirt (will never go out of trend) My idea of forever fashion is falling back in love with the clothes you own. Additionally, creating a capsule wardrobe is also a way to beat fast fashion,” she added.

As a fashion entrepreneur, Swapnila faces a battle between sustainability and non-sustainability.

She proceeds to add, “As much as I would love to integrate sustainable materials in my work, the high price and the qualities of my audience comes in between. As an entrepreneur, I have the responsibility of sustaining a business also, right? I think we spend too much time raising awareness about climate consciousness and less time removing the hurdles that stand in between, such as pricing, procurement, supply, etc.”

As an experienced stakeholder in the fashion industry, Swapnila leaves us with her advice for budding fashion designers which is to not fall into the remote work trap. She adds, “We cannot become path-breaking designers behind a screen. We will have to move out, travel, interact with artisans, and touch and feel the cloth material. It is only when we step out that we get inspiration and innovation.”

Born in Madhubani, Bihar, Swapnila naturally had art all around her. The Mithila paintings of her district developed her interest in art, beauty, and creativity. Swapnila completed her BTech in Fashion from the prestigious Indian college NIFT.