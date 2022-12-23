Digital creator Ashish Dawar to bring legal education to International students

With the rise of the internet, delivering information has become efficient and easy. People are more aware of national and international happenings, and have a plethora of learning opportunities. The internet is a powerful tool and when utilised properly, it can be used to educate the masses on various important topics and bring people out of ignorance.

We won’t dwell on the pitfalls of the internet today - that is a topic for another conversation. This story is focused on the good, to bring a boost of positivity and to focus on the bright side.

One of the biggest digital creators in our country is Ashish Dawar. Dawar gained the public’s attention with his YouTube Channel - Ashish Dawar The Legal Baba where he focuses on making legal education content. His aim is to make the common man aware of his legal rights, protections and laws. He breaks down the nuances of our laws in a fun captivating way, and bridges the divide between the common man and the law.

Before making a name as a digital creator, Dawar worked with law firms and sought justice for his clients. Soon he realised that many cases were a result of ignorance and miseducation regarding the law. Deeply troubled by this, Dawar left his promising career and devoted his time and resources to building a platform through which he could bring education and information to every corner of the country. His engaging videos are watched throughout India and many have benefited from the efforts Dawar has made.

Through his recent work, we can also say that Ashish Dawar’s influence as a people’s advocate transcends borders. For a better part of the year, Dawar has been working with Canadian authorities to catch perpetrators of marriage fraud. An alarming number of men commit marriage fraud in our country and then run away to Canada and other overseas destinations. Many such men who fled to Canada were tracked down by Dawar and then extradited back home. Dawar has also been holding seminars and workshops in universities and colleges across Canada to bring legal awareness to students and the youth. His work in Canada has greatly helped international students from the Indian community, and our children are now armed with the information of their rights and remedies.

Dawar did not define himself by the narrow definition of “Advocate” and has brought justice to many by simple education. The common man is now an empowered man thanks to the legal education lent by Ashish Dawar The Legal Baba.

You can find Ashish Dawar and his content on his social media handles.