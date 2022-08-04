After Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan praises Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been the biggest highlight of this year giving Bollywood the much-needed respite post-pandemic and becoming the first certified blockbuster of the year. The actor has been garnering praises from not only the critics and the audiences but also many in the industry for his film.

In a recent interview, Aamir Khan said "Recently, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also worked very well."

Kartik had revealed in a recent interview his conversation with Shah Rukh Khan from an event, where he talked about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 saying, "Dekhi beta bohot accha hai tu usme”(Yes I have watched it and and you are very good in the film, son).

On the work front, Kartik has Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, Satyaprem Ki Katha and an untitled project with Kabir Khan in his kitty.

Whereas Aamir Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Th film is an official remake of Tom Hank’s ‘Forrest Gump’ and is expected to hit theatres on August 11.