Ajay Devgn clocks 30 years in cinema, shares 100th film 'Tanhaji: The Unswung Warrior' new poster—Watch

New Delhi: The intense-looking Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has successfully completed 30 years in cinema and period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' clocks his 100th film. A new poster of the movie has been unveiled along with a short video capturing the superstar's celluloid journey.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the new poster with fans. He wrote: 30 years... 100 films... Here's a glimpse of Ajay Devgn's journey + new poster of his 100th film #Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior... Link: https://youtu.be/i_VXs3Lo8oM

30 years... 100 films... Here's a glimpse of Ajay Devgn's journey + new poster of his 100th film #Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior... Link: https://t.co/KDmIne14oR pic.twitter.com/hsXrHisBsX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2019

Ajas has starred in several blockbuster movies so far and has time and again impressed the viewers with his powerful acting prowess.

His upcoming period drama features Ajay and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles with Kajol playing a pivotal part. It will be set in the 17th century India, based on the life of warrior Tanaji Malusare.

Popular television actor Sharad Kelkar will also play an important part in the historical drama.

The project is being directed by Om Raut. It has been bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' will hit the screens on January 10, 2020.