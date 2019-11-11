close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn clocks 30 years in cinema, shares 100th film 'Tanhaji: The Unswung Warrior' new poster—Watch

Ajas has starred in several blockbuster movies so far and has time and again impressed the viewers with his powerful acting prowess.

Ajay Devgn clocks 30 years in cinema, shares 100th film &#039;Tanhaji: The Unswung Warrior&#039; new poster—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The intense-looking Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has successfully completed 30 years in cinema and period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' clocks his 100th film. A new poster of the movie has been unveiled along with a short video capturing the superstar's celluloid journey.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the new poster with fans. He wrote: 30 years... 100 films... Here's a glimpse of Ajay Devgn's journey + new poster of his 100th film #Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior... Link: https://youtu.be/i_VXs3Lo8oM

Ajas has starred in several blockbuster movies so far and has time and again impressed the viewers with his powerful acting prowess.

His upcoming period drama features Ajay and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles with Kajol playing a pivotal part. It will be set in the 17th century India, based on the life of warrior Tanaji Malusare.

Popular television actor Sharad Kelkar will also play an important part in the historical drama.

The project is being directed by Om Raut. It has been bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' will hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Ajay DevgnTanhajitanhaji: the unsung warrior
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar announces next project titled 'Bell Bottom', shares first look!

Must Watch

PT4M53S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day