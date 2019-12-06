हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tanhaji

Ajay Devgn starrer 'Tanhaji' to release in Marathi—Deets inside

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is directed by Om Raut. 

Ajay Devgn starrer &#039;Tanhaji&#039; to release in Marathi—Deets inside
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood's intense-looking superstar Ajay Devgn is ready to entice his viewers yet again in a powerful roleplay of Tanhaji. The period drama titled 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has Ajay play the titular role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare whereas Kajol will be seen as his on-screen wife Savitribai Malusare.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is directed by Om Raut. The makers have now decided to release the epic saga in the Marathi language as well. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details with fans.

He wrote: #Announcement: #Tanhaji: #TheUnsungWarrior will also release in #Marathi version on 10 Jan 2020 across #Maharashtra... #Marathi trailer will be out on 10 Dec 2019... Stars #AjayDevgn, #Kajol and #SaifAliKhan... Directed by Om Raut... 10 Jan 2020 release. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior

Saif Ali Khan plays Uday Bhan in the movie while Sharad Kelkar will be seen as the towering figure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, looks majestic in his part. . The film is slated to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

 

 

 

 

 

TanhajiAjay Devgntanhaji: the unsung warrior
