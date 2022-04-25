हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan start shooting for Hindi remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru', perform puja: Video

Hindi remake of Suriya starrer 'Soorarai Pottru' began in Mumbai today. Actors Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan star in it.

Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan start shooting for Hindi remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru&#039;, perform puja: Video

Chennai: The Hindi remake of director Sudha Kongara's superhit Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru' began in Mumbai with a simple pooja. Actor Suriya, who played the lead in the original, chose to participate in the pooja of the Hindi remake, which will feature Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead.

Sources close to the actor say that Suriya flew to Mumbai after the hero of the Hindi version, Akshay Kumar, requested him to join them for the inaugural function.

Interestingly, the Hindi version is being produced by Suriya's production house, 2D Entertainment, along with Abudantia Entertainment and Cape Good Films on a lavish scale. 2D Entertainment will be making its debut in Hindi film production with this film.

Sudha Kongara, who directed the Tamil version of 'Soorarai Pottru', will be directing the Hindi version also.

Niketh Bommi will be the cinematographer of this film, which will have music by G V Prakash.

Proper shooting will begin Tuesday in Mumbai. A formal announcement on the other members of the cast and crew is expected soon.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share a video clip of the pooja.

He said, "With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it. In case, you'll have any title suggestions, do share and of course, your best wishes."

Suriya responded to Akshay's tweet and replied, "Proud and heart filled."

