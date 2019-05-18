close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's first look from 'Laxmmi Bomb' will take you by surprise—Pic

Akshay Kumar's first look from upcoming horror-comedy 'Laxmmi Bomb' is out

Akshay Kumar&#039;s first look from &#039;Laxmmi Bomb&#039; will take you by surprise—Pic
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's first look from upcoming horror-comedy 'Laxmmi Bomb' is out and it will take you by surprise. Akshay has experimented with his role in the film and looks intense in the first look poster. The film also stars Kiara Advani and will be helmed by Raghava Lawrence.

Akshay took to Twitter and unveiled his look. He wrote, “Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @Advani_Kiara & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020 Fox Star Studios Presents A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House Directed by Raghava Lawrence”

Well, we sure are excited about this one!

Akshay and Kiara will also be seen together in 'Good News'. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh as well. It was earlier scheduled to hit the silver screens on September 6 this year. However, a few days back, Akshay announced that the film will now release in December.

The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and marks the directorial debut of Raj Mehta.

Tags:
Akshay KumarLaxmmi BombKiara Advani
Next
Story

Hina Khan launches her film's poster at Cannes

Must Watch

PT6M52S

Curtains drawn on campaign, Last phase of voting on 19th May