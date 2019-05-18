Akshay Kumar's first look from 'Laxmmi Bomb' will take you by surprise—Pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's first look from upcoming horror-comedy 'Laxmmi Bomb' is out and it will take you by surprise. Akshay has experimented with his role in the film and looks intense in the first look poster. The film also stars Kiara Advani and will be helmed by Raghava Lawrence.

Akshay took to Twitter and unveiled his look. He wrote, “Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @Advani_Kiara & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020 Fox Star Studios Presents A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House Directed by Raghava Lawrence”

Well, we sure are excited about this one!

Akshay and Kiara will also be seen together in 'Good News'. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh as well. It was earlier scheduled to hit the silver screens on September 6 this year. However, a few days back, Akshay announced that the film will now release in December.

The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and marks the directorial debut of Raj Mehta.