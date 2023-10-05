New Delhi: Akshay Kumar starrer 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' is gaining momentum with each passing day. The wait of the fans to witness the story of Jaswant Singh Gill on the big screens is finally coming to an end in two days. With the film continuing to surprise audiences, it has been reported in a recent development that the film has received a standing ovation from the Central Board of Film Certification.

Recently, the film was sent to the CBFC Board, where the panel granted the U\A rating with a run-time of 2 hours and 18 minutes for the much-awaited film. Following the screening of the film for the CBFC members, it has been reported that the panel has been moved by the larger-than-life story of the film. The CBFC Board Members who watched the film are all praise for the Akshay Kumar starrer, and they have called it an 'emotionally moving yet inspiring film'.

The response coming from the CBFC Board members will definitely put a warm smile on the faces of everyone who was waiting for the film to be shown on big screens. The highly anticipated film promises to be a cinematic experience for the viewers and will take them into the life of Jaswant Singh Gill, played by Akshay Kumar, who is also making his big screen appearance for the last time in the year with this film.

Talking about the film, it is based on the life of a real-life hero, Jaswant Singh Gill, who raced against time and rescued the miners trapped in the flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989. As the countdown for the release begins, movie buffs are rushing to book their tickets, ensuring they don't miss out on the message that the much-awaited film is set to deliver. Don't be left behind; secure your seats now and get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience!

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music, promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. The relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, will hit theaters on October 6th, 2023, offering audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience.