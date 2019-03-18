Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit starrer Total Dhamaal crosses Rs 150 cr mark at Box Office

New Delhi: Filmmaker Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal starring Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Esha Gupta, and others has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the Box Office. The multi-starrer also stars Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Riteish Deshmukh, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani, Sanjay Manjrekar, Sanjai Mishra in pivotal roles.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#TotalDhamaal continues to find favour in mass circuits... Gathers speed on [fourth] Sat and Sun [although screens/shows have reduced]... Crosses ₹ 150 cr... [Week 4] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.60 cr, Sun 2.50 cr. Total: ₹ 150.76 cr. India biz."

Taran also shared the weekwise collection of the movie.

#TotalDhamaalbiz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 94.55 cr

Week 2: ₹ 38.05 cr

Week 3: ₹ 13.11 cr

Weekend 4: ₹ 5.05 cr

Total: ₹ 150.76 cr

India biz.

HIT.

#TotalDhamaal benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 75 cr: Day 5

₹ 100 cr: Day 9

₹ 125 cr: Day 12

₹ 150 cr: Day 24

The film reunites Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor over 19 long years. It was received well by the audience and critics.

Total Dhamaal released on February 22, 2019.