Animal BTS Video: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Warmly Hugs Anshul Chauhan - WATCH

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' is roaring and how! Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' released in theatres on December 1. The much-anticipated film, Animal has garnered huge numbers at the box office. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor in the lead along with Tripti Dimri, Anshul Chauhan who plays Kapoor's sister are some of the performances worth remembering.

Expressing her gratitude, Anshul shared a video and captioned the post, "Ek bhot bada Sapna aaj sach hua hai. All because of THE ONE AND ONLY @sandeepreddy.vanga , Animal ROARED and how! Lucky and grateful to be a part of the #Animal universe!"

Actor Bobby Deol has been receiving a lot of love from all around the world for his performance in 'Animal', which opened in theatres on December 1. Bobby's father, veteran actor Dharmendra, is likewise pleased with his son's performance in 'Animal.' Dharmendra took to Instagram and shared a photo of Bobby from the film, which he captioned, "My, Talented Bob." Earlier, he was photographed by paparazzi in Mumbai, and he took the opportunity to thank the audience for their support of the film, particularly his fearsome adversary persona."Guys thank you so much. God has been very kind. Itna pyaar mila is film ke liye. Aisa lag rha hai main sapna dekh raha hun. (The film is receiving a lot of love...It feels like I am dreaming," he said with folded hands.

He was also spotted getting teary-eyed as he sat in his car, perhaps reflecting on the journey and the film's success. Bobby made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film 'Barsaat', co-starring Twinkle Khanna. He has starred in films like 'Soldier', 'Badal', 'Gupt', 'Race 3', 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' among others. However, his career petered out somewhere in the late 2000s.

After a long gap, Bobby Deol made a comeback in 2018's 'Race 3', following up with 'Class of '83' and a hit series 'Aashram'. 'Love Hostel' also made the best possible use of Bobby's skills, casting him as a silent assassin named Dagar.

'Animal' emerged to be Ranbir's career biggest opener. The 3 hour-21-minute-long film was released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film chronicles a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. The film was released in theatres on December 1 and competed at the box office with Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga also directed the 2019 film Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead.