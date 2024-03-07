Anupam Kher Announces His Next Directorial 'Tanvi The Great'

New Delhi: National-Award-winning actor Anupam Kher, has announced his next directorial "Tanvi The Great," under his banner Anupam Kher Studios.

Taking to his social media platform, Anupam Kher shared the news of his directorial on his birthday, accompanied by a heartfelt video featuring his mother, seeking her blessings as he embarks on this new journey.

He wrote, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father’s pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio"

Tanvi The Great is produced under the banner of Anupam Kher Studio.