New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma is ready to make her acting comeback with Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic ‘Chakda Express’ produced ‘Clean Slate Filmz’ and will release on Netflix. The actress was last seen in Anand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ (2018) that also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka is undergoing rigorous training and is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character.

Sharing a video of her training session, Anushka captioned her post, “That's how the last few days have been! #prep #ChakdaXpress #GetSweatGo”.

In the video, Anushka can be seen practising balling skills in the heat. Reacting to her post, Jhulan Goswami dropped in multiple red heart, applause and hug emojis in the comment section.

Anushka had also previously shared another video showing her gruelling preparation session. “Get-Sweat-Go! #ChakdaXpress #prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days,” she had written alongside it.

Earlier in a statement Anushka Sharma said about ‘Chakda Express’, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket”.

Jhulan Goswami is one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket. She however had to battle countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her only dream of playing cricket.

Anushka’s brother Karnesh Ssharma, who is producing the film under ‘Clean Slate Filmz’ production house says that Anushka was an obvious choice to play the character.

Karnesh also reveals that Anushka’s husband, cricketer Virat Kihli has also been very helpful. “ He has been very helpful. He has helped us get coaches,” he told PTI.