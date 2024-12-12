Advertisement
AZAAD

Azaad: Aaman Devgan And Rasha Thadani's Debut Track 'Birangay' Launched In Jaipur!

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani starrer 'Azaad' is set to release in theatres on 17th January 2025. 

|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2024, 03:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Azaad: Aaman Devgan And Rasha Thadani's Debut Track 'Birangay' Launched In Jaipur! (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Get ready to groove to the ultimate Holi anthem! The first song from Abhishek Kapoor’s highly anticipated big-screen adventure Azaad, Birangay, is out now.

Launched in grand style in Jaipur, the song introduces audiences to the fresh and energetic duo of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. Birangay sets the mood for this festive season, showcasing the playful chemistry between the lead pair, with its amazing rhythm and desi vibe.

Jaipur Hosts the Grand Launch of Azaad’s first Track Birangay

Composed by Amit Trivedi and penned by the talented Amitabh Bhattacharya, Birangay is a musical treat for everyone.

With vocals by Amit Trivedi and Meenal Jain, the song is already being hailed as the Holi anthem. Its lively beats, energetic tune, and infectious dance moves are sure to get everyone dancing. 

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad also stars Ajay Devgn in a powerful role, alongside Diana Penty. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the film promises an intense journey of love and loyalty.

Azaad is set to release in theatres on 17th January 2025. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK