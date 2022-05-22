हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee opens up on why Akshay Kumar wasn’t cast in the sequel

 “Akshay is too big for these small things," says Anees Bazmee on not having superstar in sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee opens up on why Akshay Kumar wasn’t cast in the sequel

New Delhi: Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ hit the theatres  on May 20. Anees Bazmee directed horror-comedy has emerged as the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022 and minted Rs 14.11 crore on its first day. The movie is a sequel of the hit 2007 psychological thriller that starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. While elements from the original film have been retained, the leading cast did not return for the sequel.

Director Anees Bazmee, who had previously worked with Akshay in films like 

‘Welcome’ and ‘Singh Is King’ shares why the superstar did not return for the sequel.

Talking to the Indian Express, Anees shared, “Akshay is too big for these small things. Akshay Kumar cannot be replaced, and he knows that he is not replaced in this film. Akshay has a great body of work over 25 years. Akshay is doing comedy, he is dancing, he is doing action, he is doing everything, he is getting offered the kind of films he wants. So, it is a very small thing for him to do or not do Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. But of course, if he was in our film, and if our story would have permitted that, then I am sure (he would have done it). We share a great relationship and friendship. I had directed Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Welcome and Singh Is King with him. We share a great rapport and I would love to work with him again.”

The director however maintained that the sequel is a completely new and independent film. “Our Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is made in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa universe but is a completely independent even as a sequel,” said Anees.

He further explained why they have still retained some elements from the original film. “Of course we have brought back a few things from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. I haven’t only got Monjolika back, I’ve brought back the two songs — Aami Je Tomar and Teri Aankhein Bhool Bhulaiyaa. I’ve got the ghungroo sound too and of course the haveli and Rajpal Yadav. And I won’t call it a copy, these things have inspired us and we wanted to adapt it in our film in our own way. We have tried, then when you see our film, you’ll remember the film but also feel that it is a fresh new film”.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2Akshay KumarAnees BazmeeKartik AaryanKiara Advani
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut congratulates Kartik Aryan, Kiara for ending 'Bollywood's dry spell' with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Must Watch

PT3M18S

Namaste India: PM Modi's visit to Japan from today, will hold an important meeting with Biden in Quad Summit 2022