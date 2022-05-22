New Delhi: Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ hit the theatres on May 20. Anees Bazmee directed horror-comedy has emerged as the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022 and minted Rs 14.11 crore on its first day. The movie is a sequel of the hit 2007 psychological thriller that starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. While elements from the original film have been retained, the leading cast did not return for the sequel.

Director Anees Bazmee, who had previously worked with Akshay in films like

‘Welcome’ and ‘Singh Is King’ shares why the superstar did not return for the sequel.

Talking to the Indian Express, Anees shared, “Akshay is too big for these small things. Akshay Kumar cannot be replaced, and he knows that he is not replaced in this film. Akshay has a great body of work over 25 years. Akshay is doing comedy, he is dancing, he is doing action, he is doing everything, he is getting offered the kind of films he wants. So, it is a very small thing for him to do or not do Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. But of course, if he was in our film, and if our story would have permitted that, then I am sure (he would have done it). We share a great relationship and friendship. I had directed Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Welcome and Singh Is King with him. We share a great rapport and I would love to work with him again.”

The director however maintained that the sequel is a completely new and independent film. “Our Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is made in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa universe but is a completely independent even as a sequel,” said Anees.

He further explained why they have still retained some elements from the original film. “Of course we have brought back a few things from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. I haven’t only got Monjolika back, I’ve brought back the two songs — Aami Je Tomar and Teri Aankhein Bhool Bhulaiyaa. I’ve got the ghungroo sound too and of course the haveli and Rajpal Yadav. And I won’t call it a copy, these things have inspired us and we wanted to adapt it in our film in our own way. We have tried, then when you see our film, you’ll remember the film but also feel that it is a fresh new film”.