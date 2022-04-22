हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Tabu's FIRST LOOK motion poster unveiled, actress looks petrified

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which was released in 2007. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Tabu's first look from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has been unveiled. Taking to Instagram, on Friday, Tabu shared a motion poster in which she has a petrified expression on her face. 

Soon the focus shifts to the mirror in her background which has the reflection of a ghostly figure with open hair. 'Aami Je Tomar' can be heard playing in the backdrop.

"A devil or an angel? Or somewhere in between...," Tabu captioned the post, garnering a lot of comments and likes from the social media users.

Reacting to Tabu's look, actor Sikander Kher commented, "As always looking forward to your work.""Woah!!! What a look," a netizen commented.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

A day ago, the makers dropped Kiara Advani's first look from the film, in which she will be seen essaying the role of Reet.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which was released in 2007. 

Actor Kartik Aaryan has stepped into the shoes of Akshay Kumar for the new version. 

