BL Awards 2020: 45 categories, 1 unforgettable event - check out the entire list of nominations from the BollywoodLife.com Awards

It’s finally here! After months of anticipation, excitement and buildup, the biggest social media award ceremony to be undertaken in India — the BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 has arrived at long last. The Kings and Queens of social media, ergo, those celebs who ace the social-media game, will be awarded under 45 amazing categories (carefully coined by our dedicated team) across virtual platforms. Everyone from Bollywood stars and web series darlings to TikTok sizzlers and YouTube sensations are being nominated for entertaining us no end and keeping us glued to social media. And, we're going to need your help to decided who wins what as this is going to be the most transparent of award ceremonies, with you, the junta, and only you deciding who walks away with the coveted trophies. So, what are y'all waiting for? Get cracking, get voting and also stand a chance to win fantastic prizes. Check out the nominations below:

Bollywood

Social Media King

Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan

Akshay Kumar

Hrithik Roshan

Social Media Queen

Deepika Padukone

Alia Bhatt

Priyanka Chopra

Katrina Kaif

Social Media SwagSTAR (Male)

Ranveer Singh

Varun Dhawan

Kartik Aaryan

Tiger Shroff

Social Media SwagSTAR (Female)

Nora Fatehi

Shraddha Kapoor

Anushka Sharma

Malaika Arora

Best Fan Friendly Star (Male)

Amitabh Bachchan

Varun Dhawan

Shah Rukh Khan

Kartik Aaryan

Fan Friendly Star (Female)

Alia Bhatt

Sonakshi Sinha

Hina Khan

Katrina Kaif

Social Media Couple of the Year

Ranveer-Deepika

Malaika-Arjun

Anushka-Virat

Priyanka-Nick

Selfie Star

Karan Johar

Kartik Aaryan

Hina Khan

Sonam Kapoor

Wittiest Star

Shah Rukh Khan

Twinkle Khanna

Ritesh Deshmukh

Abhishek Bachchan

Troll Assassin of the Year

Taapsee Pannu

Sonakshi Sinha

Arjun Kapoor

Swara Bhasker

Most Woke Celeb on Social Media

Ayushmann Khurrana

Sonam Kapoor

Anurag Kashyap

Siddharth

New Kid on the Block

Alaya F

Alanna Panday

Shanaya Kapoor

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Most Awaited Social Media Debut 2020

Ranbir Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan

Kangana Ranaut

Web Series

Best Actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Sacred Games (season 2)

Manoj Bajpayee - The Family Man

Mohit Raina - Kaafir

Arjun Rampal - The Final Call

Rajeev Khandelwal - Cold Lassi And Chicken Masala

Best Actress

Shefali Shah - Delhi Crime

Dia Mirza - Kaafir

Kirti Kulhari - Four More Shots Please

Sakshi Tanwar - M.O.M: Mission Over Mars

Sobhita Dhulipala - Made In Heaven

Most Popular Web Series

Delhi Crime

Sacred Games (season 2)

Made In Heaven

The Family Man

Kaafir

Best Director

Richie Mehta - Delhi Crime

Raj and DK - The Family Man

Sonam Nair - Kaafir

Aditya Datt - Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone (Season 3)

Alankrita Shrivastava - Made In Heaven (The Great Escape episode)

Best Script

Delhi Crime

The Final Call

Made In Heaven

The Family Man

Kaafir

Best Supporting Actor

Pankaj Tripathi - Sacred Games (season 2)

Sharib Hashmi - The Family Man

Rajesh Tailang - Delhi Crime

Neeraj Madhav - The Family Man

Dara Sandhu - Kaafir

Best Supporting Actress

Rasika Duggal - Delhi Crime

Flora Saini - Bombers

Kalki Koechlin - Made In Heaven

Sakshi Tanwar - The Final Call

Manvi Gagroo - Four More Shots Please

Best Comedy Show

Comicstaan 2

Pata Nahi Par Bolna Hain - Karunesh Talwar

Keep It Real - Kanan Gill

Sushi - Biswa

Dont Tell Amma - Sumukhi

Best Thriller

Delhi Crime

The Family Man

Sacred Games (season 2)

Best Family Drama

Made In Heaven

Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone (Season 3)

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain

Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat

Dil Hi Toh Hai

Best Original Track

Sacred Games (season 2)

The Family Man

Kaafir

The Final Call

Made In Heaven

Most Impactful Concept

The Family Man

Made In Heaven

Kaafir

Leila

The Final Call

Most Impactful Character

Srikanth Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) – The Family Man

Moosa Rahman (Neeraj Madhav) – The Family Man

Kainaaz Akhtar (Dia Mirza) – Kaafir

Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) – Delhi Crime

Karenjit Kaur (Sunny Leone) – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone

Scene of the Year

Neeraj Madhav's revelation as the terrorist mastermind - The Family Man

When Shefali Shah meets the victim in the hospital Delhi Crime

When Sobhita Dhulipala discovers her husband's affair - Made In Heaven

When Dia Mirza discovers how she is linked to Mohit Raina's past - Kaafir

Recreation of Hema Malini's tanga scene - The Sholay Girl

Instagram Influencers

Best OG Content Creator (Male)

The original male content guru on Instagram who has decoded the mantra of viral posts

Akshar Pathak

Rohan Joshi

Hoezaay

Shakti Shetty

Gaurav Gera

Best OG Content Creator (Female)

The original female content guru on Instagram who has decoded the mantra of viral posts

Kusha Kapila

Dolly Singh

Mallika Dua

Srishti Dixit

Best FashionINSTA of the Year (Male)

The ultimate male Insta blogger who eats, sleeps and drinks fashion

Usaamah Siddique

Karron Dhingra

Vaibhav Keswani

Shakti Singh Yadav

Best FashionINSTA of the Year (Female)

The ultimate female Insta blogger who eats, sleeps and drinks fashion

Komal Pandey

Santoshi Shetty

Kritika Khurana

Aashna Shroff

Juhi Godambe

Best Lifestyle Blogger - Male

The male blogger whose Insta content gives all of us serious #LifeGoals

Abhinav Mathur

Tejeshwar Sandhoo

Karron S Dhinggra

Jatinn J

Best Lifestyle Blogger - Female

The female blogger whose Insta content gives us all serious #LifeGoals

Roshni Bhatia

Pooja Mundhra

Aakriti Rana

Juhi Godambe

Barkha Singh

Best Fitness Blogger - Male

The male blogger whose Insta content gives us all serious #FitnessGoals

Devrath Vijay

Ranveer Allahbadia

Rohit Khatri

Gaurav Taneja

Radhika Bose

Best Fitness Blogger - Female

The female blogger whose Insta content gives us all serious #FitnessGoals

Radhika Bose

Natasha Noel

Swetha Dev

Nidhi Mohan Kamal

Best FAM Friendly Instagrammer of the Year

The blogger who makes the most efforts to connect with his/her Insta fam and keeps it very real

Ankush Bahuguna

Kusha Kapila

Rohan Joshi

Srishti

Kritika Khurana

Mithila Palkar

Best Beauty Blogger

The blogger who has become synonymous with beauty and makeup

Rati Tehri Singh

Debashree Biswas

Malvika Sitlani

Shreya Jain

Jovita George

TikTok Influencers

Best TikTok Entertainer (Male)

The ultimate Male TikTok star of India

Riyaz Ali

Mr. Mnv

Awez Darbar

Vishal Pandey

Bhavin

Faisal Shaikh

Best TikTok Entertainer (Female)

The ultimate Female TikTok star of India

Avneet Kaur

Arishfa Khan

Jannat Zubair

Nisha Guragain

Sameeksha Sud

Nagma Mirajkar

Most Experimental TikTok Creator

The TikToker with the most out-of-the-box, quirky content

RJ Abhinav

Awez Darbar

Gaurav Gera

Overnight TikTok Star

The creator who made it big on TikTok with content that went viral overnight

Vishnupriya Nair

Mrunal Panchal

Bhargav-Nithya

Manjul Khattar

Most Popular TikTok Content (Music + Dialogue)

The most loved/favoured Bollywood music and dialogue on TikTok

Ik Mulaqat (used 1.5 million times)

8 Parche (used 1.3 million times)

Happy Diwali (used over 2 million)

Pachtaoge (used 1 million times)

YouTubers

Best OG YouTube Star

The original content guru on YouTube who has decoded the mantra of viral posts

Bhuvan Bham

Gaurav Chaudhury

Ashish Chanchlani

Amit Bhandana

Prajakta Koli

Shruti Anand

Best YouTube Musician

The YouTuber with the best music covers and originals

Sanam Puri

Lisa Mishra

Armaan Malik

Jonita Gandhi

Shirley Setia

Karan Nawani

Siddharth Slathia

Most Popular YouTube Comedian

The YouTuber with an impressive comic timing, content and followers

Tanmay Bhat

Zakir Khan

Sumukhi Suresh

Abish Mathew

Anu Menon

So go through the aforementioned categories with a fine comb, apply all your social-media knowledge, and ensure the most deserving candidates win. The BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 are now live and ready for you to get voting.