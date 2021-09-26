हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Prithviraj', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Shamshera' release dates out

Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Sunday (September 26) announced the theatrical release dates of its four upcoming films - ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and ‘Shamshera’.

&#039;Bunty Aur Babli 2&#039;, &#039;Prithviraj&#039;, &#039;Jayeshbhai Jordaar&#039;, &#039;Shamshera&#039; release dates out
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Sunday (September 26) announced the theatrical release dates of its four upcoming films - ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and ‘Shamshera’.

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji-starrer and family entertainer ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ will hit theatres on November 19, 2021. Helmed by Varun V. Sharma, the film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante actress Sharvari.

The release date for Akshay Kumar-starrer big budget film ‘Prithviraj’ has been announced as January 21, 2022. The period drama helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, marks the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who will feature opposite Akshay. The historical drama will also feature actors Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in key roles.

Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ is slated to hit theatres on February 25, 2022. The Divyang Thakkar directorial narrates the journey of a Gujarati man (essayed by Ranveer), who becomes an unlikely hero. The film also features Shalini Pandey.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

‘Shamshera’ starring Ranbir Kapoor will release on March 18, 2022. In the Karan Malhotra directorial, Vaani Kapoor features opposite Ranbir, while Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
'Bunty Aur Babli 2''Prithviraj''Jayeshbhai Jordaar''Shamshera'Yash Raj FilmsYRFSaif Ali KhanRanbir KapoorRani Mukhejeesiddhant chaturvedi
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar reacts to police inspector highlighting mistake in 'Sooryavanshi' BTS pic

Must Watch

PT8M19S

Rohini Court Shootout: The blame for the shootout also fell on the police