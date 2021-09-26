'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Prithviraj', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Shamshera' release dates out

Mumbai: Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Sunday (September 26) announced the theatrical release dates of its four upcoming films - ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and ‘Shamshera’.

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji-starrer and family entertainer ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ will hit theatres on November 19, 2021. Helmed by Varun V. Sharma, the film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante actress Sharvari.

The release date for Akshay Kumar-starrer big budget film ‘Prithviraj’ has been announced as January 21, 2022. The period drama helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, marks the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who will feature opposite Akshay. The historical drama will also feature actors Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in key roles.

Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ is slated to hit theatres on February 25, 2022. The Divyang Thakkar directorial narrates the journey of a Gujarati man (essayed by Ranveer), who becomes an unlikely hero. The film also features Shalini Pandey.

‘Shamshera’ starring Ranbir Kapoor will release on March 18, 2022. In the Karan Malhotra directorial, Vaani Kapoor features opposite Ranbir, while Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist.