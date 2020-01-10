Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chhapaak' in theatres, check critics movie review

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Deepika Padukone's much-talked-about venture 'Chhapaak' has opened in theatres today. Meghna Gulzar's directorial is based on the real-life incident of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Deepika not only plays the titular role of Malti in 'Chhapaak' but has also turned producer with this project. Vikrant Massey plays an activist named Amol in the movie who helps Malti in her fight against the open sale of acid in shops.

Now that the movie has hit the screens on January 10, 2020, here's what some of the critics feel about the biopic:

Deepika Padukone is the soul of the film, delivering a brilliant, immersive performance. In fact, there are many scenes where her act will move you to tears – like the one where she holds up an earring to her face but realizes now she can’t put it on. Or her piercing cry when she sees her face for the first time in a mirror after the attack. And one where she determinedly tells Amol, “Mujhe party karni hain.” Precisely why Malti’s character is a winner because at no point does she succumb to self-pity. And as Deepika embraces her character completely, her transformation is enhanced through effective prosthetics. Devoid of even a hint of glamour, all we see is Malti throughout. Times Of India

Chhapaak makes you feel every moment of an acid survivor's life. It is a shame therefore that Meghna and her team let the songs hamper the pace of the film. Some of the songs are necessary and don't seem like a hindrance. The title track Chhapaak in Arijit Singh's voice stays with you. The relationship between Deepika and her brother too is left frustratingly unexplored, to the point that not even a word is exchanged between the siblings. At points, the editing is not smooth. India Today

Vikrant Massey is spot on in pinning down a modern crusader’s sense of despair, frustrations and cynicism. Only someone as bitter as Amol could very believably spell out the sad hierarchy in the gruesome crimes against women—“Rape ke aage acid attack ki kya pooch (What say does an acid attack case have in front of rape)?” His seeming lack of humour is played off well against Malti's surprisingly sharp, though well-concealed wit. “Acid aap pe nahin, mujh pe phinka hai. Aur mujhe party karni hai (Acid was thrown at me, not you. And I want to party),” she takes the mickey out of the killjoy that he is. Or when she says of his stern ways, “Wo sarkar thodi hain jo unse darein (He is not the government that we should be running scared of him)”. Call it zeitgeist but the film critics at the preview laughed aloud together at the unintended irony of these lines, given the contemporary political context. The Hindu

'Chhapaak' is written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar. So, have you booked your tickets?