Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Why Cheat India' struggles to maintain pace at Box Office

New Delhi: Popular actor Emraan Hashmi's latest outing 'Why Cheat India' has failed to meet the high expectations of audiences. The film which released last week has got a lukewarm response from the viewers and critics alike. It has been written and directed by Soumik Sen.

Noted film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter. He wrote: “#WhyCheatIndia cuts a sorry picture... Witnessed [minimal] growth after a lacklustre start, but not enough to salvage the situation... Fri 1.71 cr, Sat 2.45 cr, Sun 2.64 cr. Total: ₹ 6.80 cr. India biz.”

The movie stars Emraan Hashmi and Shreya Dhanvanthary in lead roles. It was earlier titled 'Cheat India' but also the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) objected to it, the movie title was changed to 'Why Cheat India'.

The story of the film revolves around the basic plot of how the education system works and why there isn't any shortcut to success.

The music has been composed by Rochak Kohli, Guru Randhawa, Krsna Solo, Kunaal-Rangon, Agnee and Soumik Sen while the lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir, Kumaar, Kunaal Verma, Guru Randhawa and Juhi Saklani.