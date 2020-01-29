Entertainment news - Box office report: Kangana Ranaut's Panga faces no drop on Day 5, overall total remains low

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga', despite receiving positive reviews by the critics, failed to impress the cine-goers. On Day 1, the film earned Rs 2.70 crore, the weekend collections were recorded at Rs 12 crore while on Monday it minted Rs 1.65 crore and same the earning was same on Tuesday as well. Overall, 'Panga' has collected Rs 18.21 crore, as reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"'Panga' faces no drop on Day 5 [vis-a-vis Day 4], but the overall total remains low... Needs to make headway in Weekend 2, since competition will be limited... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr. Total: Rs 18.21 cr," he tweeted.

The business of 'Panga' has been largely affected by Ajay Devgn's blockbuster 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's dance-drama 'Street Dancer 3D'. 'Tanhaji' released two Fridays ago but continues to give other films a run for the money at the box office. It has earned over Rs 230 crore. Meanwhile, 'Street Dancer 3D' has also managed to earn fairly well and is on its way to score a half-century.

Apart from Kangana, 'Panga' features Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in lead roles. The film narrates the life of a forgotten kabaddi champion, played by Kangana, who returns to pursue her dreams despite running a family.

'Panga' is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Fox Star Studios.