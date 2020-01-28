Entertainment news: Kangana Ranaut's Panga falls weak at box office, earns Rs 16 crore

New Delhi: Despite opening to positive reviews, Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' seems to have fallen flat at the box office and the collections dipped further on Monday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that 'Panga' minted Rs 1.65 crore on Monday and its current total now stands at Rs 16.56 crore.

'Panga' had received a dull opening on Friday with just Rs 2.70 crore while Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D', which clashed with Kangana's film, scored Rs 10 crore.

"'Panga' dips on Day 4... Was important to hold at Day 1 levels for a respectable Week 1 total... Unable to improve its BO prospects beyond select metros... Weak in mass circuits... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr. Total: Rs 16.56 cr," Taran Adarsh wrote.

'Panga', directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, narrates the life of a forgotten kabaddi champion, played by Kangana, who returns to pursue her dreams. The film is supported by actors like Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta, Richa Chaddha and child actor Yagna Bhasin.

Kangana features as Jaya, who is a working mother and once a brilliant Kabaddi player. She returns to the ground several years later with her husband's (Jassie) support. She initially juggles between her work and personal lives but her hardwork pays off.

'Panga' is produced by Fox Star Studios.