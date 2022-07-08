NewsEntertainmentMovies
Fatima Sana Shaikh kickstarts prep for Vicky Kaushal’s 'Sam Bahadur', see pic!

Today the actress gave a glimpse of her prep sessions for the film with director Meghna Gulzar on her social media. In her caption, she wrote, "Sinking my teeth in #SamBahadur @meghnagulzar"

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 04:02 PM IST
  • Fatima Sana Shaikh is set to focus on her upcoming movie based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw 'Sam Bahadur.'
  • In the film, she will essay the role of India's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Fatima Sana Shaikh kickstarts prep for Vicky Kaushal’s 'Sam Bahadur', see pic!

New Delhi: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who received a lot of positive responses for her work in the anthology "Modern Love Mumbai", is set to focus on her upcoming movie based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw 'Sam Bahadur' where she will essay the role of India's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 

Today the actress gave a glimpse of her prep sessions for the film with director Meghna Gulzar on her social media. In her caption, she wrote, "Sinking my teeth in #SamBahadur @meghnagulzar"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

In earlier interviews, Fatima had said that she is watching Indira Gandhi's interviews and reading a lot of material about her. She further said that though all this won't be shown on screen, but it is really interesting to learn about eminent figures who have changed history. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh is also working in Taapsee Pannu's production 'Dhak Dhak' along with Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak and Sanjana Sanghi.

