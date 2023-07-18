'Gadar 2' Song Khairiyat Out: Utkarsh Sharma's 'Jeete' Piques Curiosity, Anticipation, Mystery - Watch

New Delhi: In 2001, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel gave one of the biggest blockbusters in Hindi cinema with ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’. While the film itself became a cult classic, there was one little person who made a special place in the audience's hearts, Utkarsh Sharma. As a child artist, Utkarsh played Sunny and Ameesha's son in the film. And 22 years later, as the film returns with a sequel ‘Gadar 2’, the actor is returning too, this time as a leading man.

After launching the reprised version of the iconic song ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’, the makers have now showcased yet another musical gem from ‘Gadar 2’ titled ‘Khairiyat’ featuring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. While the teaser of the melodious song has created huge anticipation amongst the music buffs, the full song is certainly going to be a musical treat for them!





Utkarsh’s character Jeete looks promising in ‘Khairiyat’ and his chemistry with his on-screen father and mother – Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel respectively, looks quite interesting. While the song ‘Khairiyat’ is an ode to the family and revolves around the three pivotal characters of the movie including Sunny, Ameesha and Utkarsh, it also piques curiosity, anticipation and mystery amongst the audience wondering what’s happening and why all the characters are located at different locations praying for their loved ones.

Utkarsh, who is carrying the responsibility of taking forward a huge legacy and is leaving no stone unturned to leave a long lasting impact, informs, ““It’s the first original track of ‘Gadar 2’ and essentially the emotional core of the film. It has got haunting melody and I remember the first time I heard the song at Mithoon sir’s (composer) studio when he was playing it on the keyboard, I was absolutely hooked to it. Lyrics by Saeed Quadri sir and voice by Arijit Singh has created a magic of shorts.”

“Khairiyat’ is one of the rare songs, when you listen to it for the first time, you experience goosebumps because you know this is the perfect song for the film. I am so happy I am a part of this song. It’s a perfect emotional song for the family as it hits hard in our emotions. Apart from that, the rest of the soundtrack of ‘Gadar 2’ is also amazing and I can’t wait for the audience to experience that,” he adds.

The teaser of 'Gadar 2' broke the internet, creating a gadar of sorts. With Sunny Deol back as Tara Singh, a brilliant narrative, mind-blowing action and impactful dialogues, no wonder, the audience is eagerly awaiting with huge anticipation to see the drama and action unfold on the big screen. Gadar 2 sees the return of the lead cast of Sunny, Ameesha and Utkarsh with Anil Sharma coming back as the director. The movie is scheduled to release theatrically on 11th August, 2023.