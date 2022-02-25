Gangubai Kathiawadi celeb review: Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal are in awe of Alia Bhatt's 'brilliance'

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt's much-awaited magnum opus 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' released in theatres on Friday, February 25. As part of a special screening on Wednesday (Feb 23), B-Town celebs got a chance to witness Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt's magic on-screen and were delighted by the film according to their reviews on Instagram.

Many celebs such as Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Riddhima Kapoor and director Shashank Khaitan showered love on the film by posting their after-movie thoughts on Instagram.

Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance at display in this film. SLB sir you are a master! And @aliabhatt don't even know what to say about you…breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off. Big screen cinema magic. Don't miss."

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "You are the definition of brilliance. Unparalleled level of craft and finesse and heart and soul. You as Gangubai is nothing short of cinematic magic."

Director Shashank Khaitan told his Instagram followers, "Please book your tickets, and go watch Gangubai in a theatre near you, to watch the sheer genius of Alia Bhatt… shakti, sampati, sadbudhi aur beshumar talent, sab iss ladki ke pass hai (power, wealth, good sense and a lot of talent – this girl has it all)."

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor wrote, "When two living legends come together and create magic #sanjayleelabhansali #aliabhatt what a fantastic movie! Brilliant performance! @aliabhatt you nailed it."

Lastly, Riteish Deshmukh wrote on Twitter, "Saw #GangubaiKathiawadi last night!!! Another magical experience.. #SanjayLeelaBhansali is an absolute master storyteller. Every frame in the film has perfection written all over it. @aliaa08 you are gold! You are a fantastic actor but you have outdone yourself as Gangubai."

The film is adapted from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Ganga Harjivandas, a simple girl of Kathiawad.

Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer takes us into the life of Gangubai played by Alia Bhatt. SLB's grand saga is set in the early 60s and shows the leading lady as the brothel owner and matriarch.